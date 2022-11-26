Australia beat Croatia 2-1 to reach Davis Cup final

AP

Malaga (Spain), November 26

Australia had to fight back twice to reach its first Davis Cup final in 19 years after beating Croatia 2-1.

Lleyton Hewitt's team recovered from losing the first singles on Friday. Then the Australian doubles pair battled back from a set down in the decider.

Australia won its 28th and last title in 2003. It has finally got back to the final.

"I am so proud. Australia has a really rich history in this competition," said Hewitt, who played a record 43 Davis Cup ties for Australia from 1999-2018.

"We have been fortunate to win it all on a number of occasions a long time ago. And I know what it meant to me as a player to play a final, and I am glad these guys can play it."

Borna Coric put Croatia ahead by beating Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-4 6-3, but Alex de Minaur leveled after defeating Marin Cilic 6-2 6-2 to send it to the doubles.

Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell then secured the semifinal win against Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic by 6-7 (3) 7-5 6-4.

"This is what this team is about, that never-say-die attitude," De Minaur said.

Canada will face Italy on Saturday in the other semifinal.

In the opener, Kokkinakis struck 11 aces, but Coric was able to break him once in each set.

"On my serve, I felt like it was an ace or he put it back on my toes," Kokkinakis said.

The final is on Sunday on the indoor court in Málaga.