Australia bring back Smith, Maxwell and Starc for India ODIs

Melbourne: Australia have brought back Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc for the forthcoming three-match ODI series in India. The three were nursing injuries and missed their recent tour of South Africa. Top-order batter Travis Head missed out after suffering a fracture on his left hand in South Africa.
Holzhausern (Switzerland)
Diksha moves into top-10 in Swiss Ladies Open
Indian golfer Diksha Dagar made amends for her modest first round with a superb 5-under 66 that placed her in the top-10 of the Swiss Ladies Open. Diksha is 6-under and tied-9th, six shots behind leader Madalene Stavnar (64-66). Amandeep Drall, tied-14th after the first round, slipped with a 74 but made the cut in T-48th place. Vani Kapoor (72-73) missed the cut.
Wentworth (UK)
Shubhankar makes cut, but slips late in third round
Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma was placed T-53rd at 3-under after three rounds in the BMW PGA Championships here. Sharma shot a 3-under 69 in the second round and a 1-under in the third round. Ludvig Aberg led by two shots.
Chennai
Indian chess players’ visa delayed by Mexican embassy
A cloud of uncertainty looms over India’s participation at the FIDE World Junior Chess Championship with some of the players yet to get their visas to travel to Mexico City for the prestigious tournament beginning on Wednesday.
London
England pick Brook instead of Roy in World Cup squad
England named batter Harry Brook at the expense of Jason Roy in the squad for their World Cup title defence. Roy is nursing a back injury. Agencies
