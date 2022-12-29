Australia Carey on with show, South Africa in dire straits

Melbourne, December 28
Dean Elgar’s weary South Africa side faces a difficult task to avoid a big defeat in the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with two days of play remaining.
South Africa reached 15/1 in their second innings at stumps today, still requiring 371 more runs to make Australia bat again. Given that South Africa have failed to score 200 in their previous three innings in this series, and their leading batsman and captain Elgar is already back in the sheds, the odds are against the touring team.
Only seven overs were bowled in the evening session before rain interrupted play, sparing South Africa further misery on Day 3.
South Africa had lost Elgar for a duck in the second over as rival captain Pat Cummins struck a key blow. Resuming on 386/3, Australia declared at tea on 575/8.
Wicketkeeper Alex Carey scored his maiden Test century for Australia, hitting 13 boundaries in his tally of 111. Carey and Cameron Green (51 not out), who has been ruled for the remainder of the Test due to a broken finger, shared a century stand for the eighth wicket.
Brief scores: SA 189 and 15/1; Australia 575/8 decl (Warner 200, Carey 111, Smith 85, Green 51*, Head 51). — AP
