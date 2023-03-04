Australia complete the job, make WTC final

INDORE, March 3

Battered in Nagpur and bruised in Delhi, Australia flipped the script on a minefield of a pitch here to register a rare Test victory in India today.

The nine-wicket romp sealed on Day 3 of the third Test was only Australia’s second win in India in 18 attempts. It also confirmed their place in the World Test Championship final in June, potentially against India.

The magnitude of Australia’s victory could be gauged from the fact that it was only India’s third defeat on home soil in their last 46 Tests dating back to 2012.

Australia sniffed victory after claiming a lead of 88 on a turning wicket and had only 76 to chase after India’s second batting collapse in the match was engineered by Nathan Lyon’s 8/64.

While it appeared a cakewalk in theory, Australia had to score those runs on a pitch where 30 wickets had tumbled in the first two days.

They got off to the worst possible start, losing Usman Khawaja before even making a dent in their target.

Ravichandran Ashwin removed the opener caught-behind for a duck with the second ball of the day and Khawaja burned a review trying to overturn that decision.

Travis Head, who made a breezy 49 not out, counterattacked to lift the pressure, hitting Ashwin for a six, and suddenly boundaries started flowing. Marnus Labuschagne, who made 28 not out, sealed the victory with a boundary as the visitors romped home in 18.5 overs. “For us to get on top in this game, particularly after losing the toss ... it shows the talent in this group,” stand-in captain Steve Smith. — Reuters

