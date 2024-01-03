Australia get ready for ‘Warner week’

SYDNEY, January 2

Australia will go for the tried and tested as they look to sweep Pakistan in their three-match series and send veteran opener David Warner out a winner at his home ground in his final Test this week.

Pat Cummins confirmed today that the same team that won the first Test in Perth by 360 runs and the second in Melbourne by 79 runs would take the field for the final clash at Sydney Cricket Ground tomorrow.

The Australia captain said that Warner, who has sometimes divided opinion even in his own country, fully deserved to end his Test career on his own terms in his 112th match in the longest format.

“Warner Week has started,” Cummins told reporters. “I think he’s our greatest three-form player. Three formats over a decade, two 50-over World Cups, one T20 World Cup and in all those campaigns he was front and centre and a big reason for it. Playing more than 100 Tests puts him in an elite category in all three formats. Every time he walks out there, he’s competitive, ready to go, so just a champion of Australian sport and hopefully he gets a good send off this week.”

Looking to bounce back

Pakistan captain Shan Masood has a different set of problems to contemplate as he looks to motivate a team that was mauled in the opener and failed to exploit their opportunities to level the series in the second Test.

“I thought we played some very good cricket,” he said. “But look, we’re playing the best side in the world ... and if you give them a sniff, they will pounce on any opportunities.” — Reuters

