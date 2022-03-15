Australia in box seat after Pakistan wilt in Karachi

Karachi
Australia declared their first innings on 556/9 and then skittled out Pakistan for 148 to seize control of the second Test. Pakistan’s abject batting capitulation handed Australia a mammoth first innings lead of 408. The hosts were spared the ignominy of a follow-on but Australia’s overall lead bulged to 489 as the touring side finished Day 3 on 81/1.
Barca regain scoring touch with 4-0 rout of Osasuna
After being held to a disappointing scoreless draw with Galatasaray in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Europa League, Barcelona scored three goals in less than 30 minutes on Sunday en route to a 4-0 win over Osasuna in the La Liga. In the Bundesliga, Erling Haaland and Gio Reyna returned from injury as Borussia Dortmund cut Bayern Munich's lead to seven points with a 1-0 win over Coronavirus-hit Arminia Bielefeld. — Agencies
