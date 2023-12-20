Australia on a learning curve ahead of India Test

PTI

Mumbai, December 19

The Australian women’s cricket team will take lessons from last week’s one-off Test between India and England while getting ready for the ‘unknown’ during their sole Test starting here on Thursday, said vice-captain Tahlia McGrath today.

We were able to catch bits and pieces (of India’s match against England). A lot of it was (about having) big training days for us, but certainly kept an eye on that game and how it panned out. Tahlia McGrath, Australia vice-captain

The Aussies will begin their all-format series against India with a Test from December 21 to 24 followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Australia have had a few training sessions here at the Wankhede Stadium, including a trial match last Sunday, with the conditions and behaviour of the surface being a special area of focus.

“We were able to catch bits and pieces (of India’s match against England). A lot of it was (about having) big training days for us, but certainly kept an eye on that game and how it panned out,” McGrath said after their training session.

“We learnt a lot from that, seeing how both teams attacked the game, seeing how they played the conditions,” she said. “While we are not entirely sure how these conditions are going to play, we have got a lot of plans in place. We feel like we are really well-prepared going into the game.”

McGrath said both India and Australia have phenomenal bowling attacks, which will force the batters to be at the top of their game.

“Test match cricket is all about taking 20 wickets and they were able to do that. For us, it is about trying to combat that,” she said.

“The biggest key about batting in India is you have got to be really clear on the plan. Before you go out there, you got to know how you’re going to play the conditions. And you’ve got to stick to your strengths individually as a batter. That is going to look differently for all our batters, how we approach that. We have got some really crafty spinners, net bowlers came and bowled at us and that has been a fantastic challenge and while the Indians have a phenomenal bowling attack, so do we,” McGrath said.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Australia #Cricket #England #Mumbai