Australia Open: Sindhu gains steam, in last-8

PTI

Sydney, August 3

Top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy moved into the quarterfinals of the Australia Open Super 500 with contrasting victories here today.

The fifth seed Sindhu easily overcame compatriot Aakarshi Kashyap 21-14 21-10 in a second round women’s singles match.

In the men’s singles, Srikanth stormed past Li Yang Su of Chinese Taipei 21-10 21-17, while sixth seed Prannoy got past Chinese Taipei’s Chi Yu Jen 21-19 21-19 21-13. Priyanshu Rajawat beat Chinese Taipei’s Tzu Wei Wang 21-8 13-21 21-19. However, Mithun Manjunath and Kiran George lost.

#Australia #HS Prannoy #Kidambi Srikanth #PV Sindhu