Australia open to Novak Djokovic?

Melbourne

Novak Djokovic is set to be granted a visa to play in next year’s Australian Open despite his high-profile deportation in January. The Australian Broadcasting Corp today said it had confirmed newspaper reports that the immigration minister had overturned a potential three-year exclusion period for Djokovic. The Australian Border Force has previously said an exclusion period could be waived in certain circumstances — and that each case would be assessed on its merits. Immigration Minister Andrew Giles’ office declined to comment on privacy grounds, meaning any announcement on Djokovic’s visa status would have to come from the 35-year-old Serbian tennis star. AP

Amritsar

GNDU wins MAKA Trophy for 24th time

Guru Nanak Dev University has won the coveted Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy, awarded every year by the Sports Ministry to the best performing university in the field of sports. GNDU has now won the trophy 24 times. “It’s an acknowledgment of the fact that the university has world class sports infrastructure,” GNDU’s vice-chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu said. PTI

Aizawl

I-league: Aizawl, TRAU share spoils in 1-1 draw

Aizawl FC and TRAU FC shared the spoils after a 1-1 draw in their I-League match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here today. A goal in each half by Sagolsem Bikash Singh (18th minute) and K Lalrinfela (48th) for TRAU and Aizawl, respectively, meant that the two sides went home with a point each.

Pune

Arjun Deshwal shines as Jaipur Pink Panthers win

Jaipur Pink Panthers put up an exceptional performance to defeat U Mumba 32-22 in the Pro Kabaddi League here today.

New Delhi

Youth World Boxing C’ships: India open campaign in style

Asian youth champion Vishwanath Suresh claimed a thrilling win over Ireland’s Patsy Joyce Thady to open India’s campaign on a winning note at the IBA youth men’s and women’s World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain, today.

Guwahati

Pooja sets U-16 high jump mark at Nationals

Haryana’s Pooja created a under-16 high jump national record while Sanyam too impressed in winning the U-20 men’s shot put title in the 37th AFI National Junior Athletics Championships here today. Sanyam’s winning effort of 19.10 metres in his first attempt also enabled him to emerge as the best male athlete in his age group. Pooja had cleared 1.76m to improve upon the 1.73m mark set by Pavana Nagaraj last year. — Agencies