Australia Open Super 500: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand enter Round 2

PTI

Sydney, August 1

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand progressed to the second round of the Australia Open Super 500 with a straight-game win over Canada’s Catherine Choi and Josephine Wu today.

Treesa and Gayatri, who climbed two spots to world No. 17 in the latest BWF rankings today, registered a 21-16 21-17 win over world No. 29 Canadian pair in the Round of 32. The Indian pair have not crossed the second round in any tournament apart from their semifinals finish at the All England Championships and the duo will face a tough task against world No. 4 Japanese combination of Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara.

Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto lost 11-21 21-14 17-21 to the Indonesian combination of Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi. — PTI

Sen jumps to No. 11 in BWF rankings

New Delhi: Star Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen today jumped to the ninth and 11th spots, respectively, in the latest BWF world rankings following semifinals finishes at the Japan Open. PV Sindhu remained at No. 17th. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also stayed at the world No. 2 position.

