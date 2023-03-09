4th Test: Australia reach 75/2 at lunch on Day 1

PTI

Ahmedabad, March 9

Australia reached 75 for two at lunch against India on the opening day of the series-deciding fourth Test here on Thursday.

Usman Khawaja and skipper Steve Smith were batting on 27 and 2, respectively, when the umpires called lunch.

Earlier, Smith won the toss and opted to bat first.

Brief scores:

Australia 1st innings: 75/2 in 29 overs (Travis Head 32, Usman Khawaja 27 batting).