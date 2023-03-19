Australia opt to field against India in 2nd ODI

PTI

Visakhapatnam, March 19

Australia skipper Steve Smith won the toss and opted to field in the second ODI against India, here on Sunday.

Both teams made two changes in their playing XI. For India, regular skipper Rohit Sharma is back in charge in place of Ishan Kishan, while Axar Patel will be third spinner in place of seamer Shardul Thakur.

Australia decided to bring Nathan Ellis in place of Glenn Maxwell, while Alex Carey replaced Josh Inglis.

India: Rohit Sharma©, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith©, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.