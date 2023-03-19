Australia opt to field against India in 2nd ODI

Visakhapatnam, March 19
Australia skipper Steve Smith won the toss and opted to field in the second ODI against India, here on Sunday.
Both teams made two changes in their playing XI. For India, regular skipper Rohit Sharma is back in charge in place of Ishan Kishan, while Axar Patel will be third spinner in place of seamer Shardul Thakur.
Australia decided to bring Nathan Ellis in place of Glenn Maxwell, while Alex Carey replaced Josh Inglis.
India: Rohit Sharma©, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith©, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him
78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested so far, while several other...
Amritpal Singh’s ‘close aide and financer’ Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources
Security enhanced across the state as the Khalistani sympath...
Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s first death anniversary under way at Mansa; father questions govt over Lawrence Bishnoi interview
The late singer's statue, his favourite 5911 tractor, and hi...
Internet services in Punjab to remain suspended till Monday noon
Search operation continues to nab pro-Khalistan activist Amr...
Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep over ‘women being sexually assaulted’ remark made in Srinagar
Police had asked him to give details of these victims so tha...