Australia trail Pakistan by 471 runs after Azhar Ali's 185

Rawalpindi: Azhar Ali hit his fourth Test hundred against Australia as Pakistan piled on 476/4 before declaring thier first innings on the second day of the first Test today. Ali missed out on a double century and got dismissed for 185 with Pakistan declaring under overcast conditions late in the final session.

New Delhi

Punjab secure knockout berth in Ranji Trophy

Mandeep Singh anchored Punjab’s successful 240-run chase with a 97 not out to beat Tripura by six wickets in their Elite Group F match and confirm a knockout berth in the Ranji Trophy today.

Vasco

ISL: SC East Bengal end season rock-bottom

C East Bengal ended their disastrous Indian Super League campaign at the rock-bottom of the table after losing 0-1 to Bengaluru FC in their last match of the season here today.

New Delhi

Sardar is coach of India A men’s hockey team for CWG

Former captain Sardar Singh and ex-striker Deepak Thakur were today named as the coaches of Indian men’s and women’s A hockey teams, respectively, which will take part in the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Agencies