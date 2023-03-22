Australia win toss, elect to bat in third ODI

Chennai, March 22
Australia skipper Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat in the deciding third ODI against India here on Wednesday.
The visitors made two changes to the side that had won the second ODI in Visakhapatnam by 10 wickets to level the series 1-1. Ashton Agar and David Warner have come in place of Nathan Ellis and Cameron Green, with the tall all-rounder being unwell.
India have named an unchanged side.
Teams:
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
