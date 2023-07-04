Australian newspaper mocks Ben Stokes by showing him as 'crybaby' with nappies; English skipper responds

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 4

An Australian newspaper has mocked England captain Ben Stokes after the Ashes Test at the Lord’s.

The headline showing him as "crybaby" wearing nappies and having dummy in mouth has not gone down well with the English skipper.

Referring to England's reaction to Jonny Bairstow's stumping in Lord's Ashes Test, the newspaper wrote: "Poms take whingeing to new level with 'cheating' drivel.”

Stokes responded: "That’s definitely not me, since when did I bowl with the new ball."

That’s definitely not me, since when did I bowl with the new ball https://t.co/24wI5GzohD — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) July 3, 2023

Meanwhile, Sir Geoffrey Boycott has demanded a public apology from the Australian team over the controversial stumping dismissal of Jonny Bairstow during their 43-run win.

On day five's play in the second Test, Bairstow was on 10 in the 52nd over when he ducked under a bouncer from Cameron Green and inadvertently walked out of his crease.

On seeing that, Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey immediately directed an underarm throw after catching the delivery, and jumped in joy after firing an accurate throw towards the stumps.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Gaffaney sent the decision upstairs, where TV umpire Marais Erasmus confirmed Bairstow's dismissal.

The dismissal drew a furious reaction from the fans, who started to chant “same old Aussies, always cheating”, and booed the visitors for the rest of the day.

Apart from this, angry exchanges with Australian players by MCC members were also reported in the Long Room during lunch break. Australia captain Pat Cummins defended the dismissal but England skipper Ben Stokes said after the game ended that he would not want to win in "that manner".