Australian Open: HS Prannoy’s exit headlines India’s tame end

PTI

Sydney, June 14

India’s HS Prannoy went down to higher-ranked Kodai Naraoka of Japan 19-21 13-21 as none among the country’s shuttlers failed to progress beyond the quarterfinals of the Australian Open Super 500 here today.

The world No. 10 Prannoy was the latest to be eliminated on a day when his singles compatriot Sameer Verma, mixed doubles pair of Sikki Reddy and B Sumeeth Reddy along with Aakarshi Kashyap in the women’s singles also drew a blank.

Prannoy rallied from being 10-16 down to level the proceedings at 18-all before Naraoka sealed the first game. Naraoka was far superior in the second and didn’t give Prannoy a chance.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Australian Open #Grand Slam Tournament #HS Prannoy #Japan #Tennis