Australian Open: Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray raise the roof

MELBOURNE, January 17

Novak Djokovic returned to the Australian Open nearly 700 days since winning the title for a ninth time and continued exactly where he left off at the Grand Slam he has dominated with a commanding first-round win today.

After regular Melbourne adversary Andy Murray conjured some old magic to stop last year’s semifinalist Matteo Berrettini in a five-set classic, Djokovic was cheered on to Rod Laver Arena to complete a manic day with scorching heat and drenching rain.

Deprived of a tilt at a record-extending 10th title last year after being deported on the eve of the tournament for not having a Covid vaccination, the Serbian showed his class as he glided past Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3 6-4 6-0.

Welcomed like a returning hero by the evening crowd, many sporting Serbian flags, the 35-year-old Djokovic was imperious throughout and rattled off the third set for the loss of four points to seal an 83rd win at the tournament.

“It was an unbelievable atmosphere,” fourth seed Djokovic said.

It was far from routine earlier, however, Murray rolled back the years and saved a match point to beat Berrettini 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-7(7) 7-6(10) in a near five-hour slog. — Reuters

DAY 2: HIGHLIGHTS

Zverev prevails

Alexander Zverev survived a scare against lucky loser Juan Pablo Varillas to prevail 4-6 6-1 5-7 7-6(3) 6-4 in over four hours.

Pliskova advances

In one of only three matches still on court, former world number one Karolina Pliskova smashed 19 winners to beat China’s Wang Xiyu 6-1 6-3 under the roof at Margaret Court Arena.

No worries for Garcia

Fourth seed Caroline Garcia cruised with a 6-3 6-0 win over qualifier Katherine Sebov, while Elise Mertens fought back from a set down to hold off former world No. 1 Garbine Muguruza 3-6 7-6(3) 6-1.

Sabalenka roars

With the temperatures rising, fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka wasted no time on her first match at the tournament with a convincing 6-1 6-4 victory over Tereza Martincova.