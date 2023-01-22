Australian Open: Novak Djokovic overcomes hamstring & Grigor Dimitrov

MELBOURNE, January 21

A creaking Novak Djokovic, hampered by a hamstring problem that threatens his quest for a 10th Australian Open crown and 22nd Grand Slam, soldiered on into Round 4 today after a scintillating 7-6(7) 6-3 6-4 victory over Grigor Dimitrov.

Djokovic had his left thigh looked at by the trainer after a tight opening set where he was stretched. — Reuters

DAY 6: HIGHLIGHTS

MURRAY’S RUN ENDS

Andy Murray’s incredible run ended in the third round as he lost 6-1 6-7(7) 6-3 6-4 to Roberto Bautista Agut.

COMEBACKER

Caroline Garcia overcame Laura Siegemund 1-6 6-3 6-3, while Aryna Sabalenka beat Elise Mertens 6-2 6-3.

FIERY RUBLEV

Rublev came through a tricky encounter against Dan Evans to win 6-4 6-2 6-3. He fired 60 winners in the win.