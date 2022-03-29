Australia’s Ellyse Perry not certain to start vs West Indies

Wellington, March 28

Australia’s Ellyse Perry still needs to prove her fitness for the Women’s World Cup semifinal against the West Indies, the star all-rounder said today.

Perry has been rested since suffering back spasms in Australia’s win over South Africa last week.

She said the injury was “definitely improving”.

“It’s going really well, but obviously just need to make sure that I’m in the best possible spot to be able to contribute, if I was to play,” she said. “We’ll do a couple more things at training. And if I get there, I do. Fingers crossed.”

The semifinal takes place at the Basin Reserve on Wednesday, with the winner playing either South Africa or champions England in Sunday’s final. Perry played a key role in Australia’s seven-wicket thrashing of the West Indies here during the round robin phase, scything through the top order to take 3/22.

Perry, who missed the semifinals and final of the 2020 T20 World Cup on home soil through injury, said she had never had back spasms before in her career and the injury was “not hugely serious”. “There’s no longstanding history with back issues or anything chronic,” she said. — Reuters

#Australia #Cricket