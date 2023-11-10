Australia’s talismanic skipper Lanning retires

PTI

Melbourne, November 9

Meg Lanning, captain of Australia’s all-conquering women’s cricket team, today announced her international retirement after a decorated 13-year career including seven world titles. Out of those seven trophies, five were won by Australia under Lanning’s leadership.

The 31-year-old also led Australia to a Commonwealth Games gold medal last year and is the country’s leading run scorer across formats with 8,352 runs in 241 games (six Tests, 103 ODIs and 132 T20s). Lanning, however, will continue to play in T20 leagues around the world.

“The decision to step away from international cricket was a difficult one to make, but I feel now is the right time for me,” Lanning said in a statement. “I’ve been incredibly fortunate to enjoy a 13-year international career, but I know now is the right time for me to move on.”

