Avani overtakes Drall, Khalin in control

PTI

Kolkata: Avani Prashanth carded a stunning 6-under 66 to move to the top of the leaderboard after the second round of the Asian Games golf trials here. Amateur Avani, who became the first Indian in more than four decades to win the individual honours at the Queen Sirikit Cup in February, rose from a 2-under 70 in the first round to get to 8-under 136 at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club. She was followed by Pranavi Urs, who shot a 5-under 67 and moved into the second place at 7-under 137, and was one shot behind Avani. Overnight leader among women Amandeep Drall slipped on the second day despite a 2-under 70. She is now 6-under 138 and lying third, while Tvesa Malik added a 69 to her first-round 70 and was fourth at 5-under 139. Diksha Dagar (69-74), starting the day at second, is now fifth at 1-under 143 and Vani Kapoor (76-69) is sixth at even-par 144. In the men’s section, Khalin Joshi maintained his top spot as Karnataka golfers dominated the day. Khalin added 68 to his first-round 67. At 9-under 135, he is two shots clear SSP Chawrasia (69-68).