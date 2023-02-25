Avani Prashanth grabs title, India record second-place finish

Manila
Avani Prashanth became the first Indian golfer to win the Queen Sirikit Cup, a prestigious tournament for amateurs, and helped the Indian team finish second for its best-ever show in the competition’s 43-year-old history.
Bengaluru
Bengaluru Open: Anirudh, Prashanth in doubles final
India’s Anirudh Chandrasekhar and N Vijay Sundar Prashanth beat the fourth-seeded pair of Arjun Kadhe and Max Neuchrist 7-6(1) 4-6 10-2 to storm into the doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here today.
New Delhi
Cummins out of 3rd Test, Smith to lead
Australia skipper Pat Cummins has opted out of the third Test against India due to a family emergency and his deputy Steve Smith will lead the side in the contest, starting March 1 in Indore. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi, German Chancellor Scholz hold wide-ranging talks
Modi receives Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the Ge...
Looking forward to aligning with like-minded parties to defeat BJP in 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge
Was addressing the Congress's 85th plenary session
Punjab can't be governed from Delhi, says former RAW chief Dulat
Dulat, however, says he does not foresee another outbreak of...
National Education Policy has reoriented India's education system according to future demands: PM Modi
Addressing a post-budget webinar, the prime minister says th...
India ranks 42 in 55 countries on International IP Index
According to the report, India has maintained continued stro...