Avani Prashanth grabs title, India record second-place finish

Manila

Avani Prashanth became the first Indian golfer to win the Queen Sirikit Cup, a prestigious tournament for amateurs, and helped the Indian team finish second for its best-ever show in the competition’s 43-year-old history.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru Open: Anirudh, Prashanth in doubles final

India’s Anirudh Chandrasekhar and N Vijay Sundar Prashanth beat the fourth-seeded pair of Arjun Kadhe and Max Neuchrist 7-6(1) 4-6 10-2 to storm into the doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here today.

New Delhi

Cummins out of 3rd Test, Smith to lead

Australia skipper Pat Cummins has opted out of the third Test against India due to a family emergency and his deputy Steve Smith will lead the side in the contest, starting March 1 in Indore. — Agencies