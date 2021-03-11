Avani wins gold & makes new WR

PTI

New Delhi, June 7

Tokyo Paralympics champion Avani Lekhara won gold at the Para Shooting World Cup with a world record score of 250.6 in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 category in Chateauroux, France, today. The 20-year-old broke her own world record of 249.6 to secure a spot at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Poland's Emilia Babska bagged the silver medal with a total of 247.6, while bronze went to Anna Normann of Sweden after she shot 225.6.

The SH1 category is for the athletes with lower limb impairment for competition in the rifle events. Lekhara bagged the top prize three days after being on the verge of missing the tournament as her coach and escort were initially denied visas. However, the issue was resolved after intervention by the Sports Authority of India and Sports Ministry.