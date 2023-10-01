 Avinash Sable becomes 1st Indian man to win Asian Games 3000m steeplechase title, Tajinderpal Toor defends shot put gold : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Avinash Sable becomes 1st Indian man to win Asian Games 3000m steeplechase title, Tajinderpal Toor defends shot put gold

Avinash Sable becomes 1st Indian man to win Asian Games 3000m steeplechase title, Tajinderpal Toor defends shot put gold

In the 1500m for women, India’s Harmilan Bains won a silver while Ajay Kumar Saroj and Jinson Johnson won silver and bronze respectively in the men’s 1500m

Avinash Sable becomes 1st Indian man to win Asian Games 3000m steeplechase title, Tajinderpal Toor defends shot put gold

Avinash Sable. Photo: @ddsportschannel/X



PTI

Hangzhou, October 1

Avinash Sable became the first Indian man to win the gold medal in 3000m steeplechase at the Asian Games while shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor defended his title with an amazing final throw to beat back the challenge from his Saudi Arabian rival here on Sunday.

Sable, the 29-year-old national record holder, earned India its first gold medal in athletics, completing the race in 8:19.50 seconds.

Sable rewrote the previous Asian Games record of 8:22.79 held in the name of Iran’s Hossein Keyhani set at the 2018 Jakarta Games.

Sudha Singh had won a gold in women’s 3000m steeplechase in the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou.

Toor, the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games gold medallist, came up with a mighty throw of 20.36 metres on his sixth and last attempt to overhaul his Saudi rival Mohamed Daouda Tolo’s distance of 20.18 metres.

Toor, however, could not break his own Asian Games record of 20.75m set in 2018 Jakarta. But the 28-year-old’s final throw was way too good for his Saudi rival to overhaul in his final attempt.

In the 1500m for women, India’s Harmilan Bains won a silver while Ajay Kumar Saroj and Jinson Johnson won silver and bronze respectively in the men’s 1500m.

Earlier, the toast of the nation in the last edition, Indian heptathlete Swapna Barman’s one “last shot” at glory at the Asian Games turned into a nightmare as she struggled with injuries to virtually go out of medal reckoning after the javelin throw event.

The defending champion, who boasts of a personal best of 52.55m in javelin throw, managed a throw of just 45.13 in the penultimate event of the gruelling two-day competition.

Javelin throw was one of the two events Swapna had won in 2018 en route to becoming the first Indian heptathlete to win an Asian Games gold.

Overall, Swapna was ranked fourth with 4840 points, 11 points behind her nearest rival Jingyi Liu of China ahead of the 800m race, which is the last segment of the seven-event competition.

The other Indian in the fray, Nandini Agasara notched a personal best of 39.88m in javelin throw that took her overall ranking to fifth place.

Earlier in the day, Swapna Barman leapt 5.71m in the long jump, while Nandini Agasara had a season-best 5.94m jump.

With her career ravaged by a spinal injury, the six-toed Indian athlete had contemplated retirement last year. But she took one last shot at glory and came to Hanghzou in her title defence bid.

This year she won the Inter-State meet and also bagged a silver medal in the build-up to the Asian Games. She also avoided surgery so as to ensure that she does not miss her training despite a bad back.

“But her body condition could not cope up and she failed to get a good start,” her coach Subhash Sarkar told PTI.

“She was expecting a good result in high jump but a fourth place finish shattered her and she couldn’t recover from there,” he added.

Swapna had a jump of 1.70m, which was nowhere close to her personal best of 1.87.

“The poor start has affected her morale and it showed in today’s javelin throw event. It’s as good as over,” Sarkar said of Swapna’s prospects this time.

Earlier, India’s Amlan Borgohain finished at the third position after clocking 21.08 seconds in the men’s 200m heats and advanced to the semifinal.

The first three athletes in each heat make the cut for the semi-finals. The top four times from all the heats who have not made the cut will also advance to the semifinals.

The sprinter from Assam, currently the country’s fastest, holds both the men’s 100m and 200m national records.

However, Jyothi Yarraji failed to make the cut for the women’s 200m final. The Indian had a timing of 23.78s.

Yarraji, however, is in contention for a medal in women’s 100m hurdles. 

#Asian Games

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Haryana's Ror youth give up land for dollar dream

2
India

Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar

3
Diaspora

Sikh restaurant owner's car reportedly shot at, vandalised in London by alleged Khalistan supporters

4
Entertainment

Unraveling truth behind Waheeda Rehman's viral video dancing to ‘Aaj phir jeene ki’ - Simi Garewal sets record straight

5
Punjab

Punjab VB arrests Akali leader Wahid for sugar mill land fraud

6
Punjab

UK: Glasgow gurdwara condemns 'disorderly behaviour' of stopping Indian envoy from attending event

7
Comment

Hero of Raniganj, played by Akshay

8
Haryana

Non-bailable warrants issued against Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhokar

9
Sports Asian Games

India beat Pakistan by 10-2 in hockey; captain Harmanpreet hits four

10
J & K

Cocaine worth Rs 300 crore seized in J-K's Ramban, two Punjab residents arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

Like Chandrayaan, Indo-US relationship will go to the moon and even beyond: EAM Jaishankar

Like Chandrayaan, Indo-US relationship will go to the moon and even beyond: EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar said that the human bond between the two countrie...

UK: Glasgow gurdwara strongly condemns ‘disorderly behaviour’ of stopping Indian envoy from attending event

UK: Glasgow gurdwara condemns 'disorderly behaviour' of stopping Indian envoy from attending event

Says the gurdwara is open to people from all communities and...

J-K: 30 kg heroin smuggle from across the border seized in Ramban; was being tansported to Punjab

Cocaine worth Rs 300 crore seized in J-K's Ramban, two Punjab residents arrested

Arrested smugglers identified as Sarabjeet Singh of Jhalandh...

‘INDIA alliance stands like a tall mountain’ says Navjot Sidhu amid ongoing Congress-AAP tension in Punjab

'INDIA alliance stands like a tall mountain', says Navjot Sidhu amid ongoing Congress-AAP tension in Punjab

Resentment among Punjab Congress leaders over arrest of part...

History-sheeter, associate who flew from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad to steal Rs 10.72 lakh from ATM held

History-sheeter, associate who flew from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad to steal Rs 10.72 lakh from ATM held

One of the accused, Amarjot Singh Aroda, was arrested in Pun...


Cities

View All

Farmers’ ‘rail roko’ protest ends

Farmers’ ‘rail roko’ protest ends

Amritsar MC collects over Rs 27 cr property tax till Sept 30

Ward watch: Residents decry contaminated water supply, bad roads

Finance firm staffer robbed of cash in Amritsar, 1 held

Kapurthala man held for extortion bid

VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

Speeding auto claims Mohali dentist’s life

Speeding auto claims Mohali dentist’s life

History-sheeter, associate who flew from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad to steal Rs 10.72 lakh from ATM held

AAP questions Punjab Governor on liquor smuggling from Chandigarh to state

Stray Canine Menace: UT dog bite cases till Aug raise concerns, cross 2 years’ count

UT to stop diesel bus registration from mid-October for this fiscal

Centre’s action plan to check air pollution in Delhi comes into effect

Centre’s action plan to check air pollution in Delhi comes into effect

Government employees hold rally in Delhi seeking restoration of old pension scheme

Two doctors save baby with breathing issues on Delhi-bound flight

Have urged Centre to implement OPS for Delhi government employees: CM Arvind Kejriwal

45 lakh tonne waste at Bhalswa dump to be reduced by May, says Arvind Kejriwal

Woman’s murder case solved, grandson held

Woman’s murder case solved, grandson held

6 held for looting truck loaded with iron rods

Paddy procurement begins today, 10.50L MT target fixed in district

YAD holds ‘Youth Milni’ to boost workers’ morale in Tarn Taran

Wahid Sandhar Sugar Mills deceived over 600 farmers, reveals VB probe

Work begins to build four bridges over Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana at Rs 17 crore

Work begins to build four bridges over Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana at Rs 17 crore

Administration all set to begin paddy procurement from today

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmer unions to observe ‘black day’ on October 3 to seek justice for victims

Farmers' protest disrupts railway services for 3rd day

Begowal residents hold protest; demand reconstruction, repair of roads at earliest

Asian Games: Patiala royal family's Rajeshwari Kumari emulates father Randhir Singh by winning silver in Trap team competition

Asian Games: Patiala royal family's Rajeshwari Kumari emulates father Randhir Singh by winning silver in Trap team competition

500-MT paddy arrives in Sirhind market

Judges interact with jail inmates

After education, health infra to get boost: Jouramajra

Students pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri