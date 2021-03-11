Avinash Sable breaks own national record for eighth time

PTI

Rabat (Morocco), June 6

India’s Avinash Sable finished a creditable fifth at the prestigious Diamond League meet here and in the process shattered his own 3,000 metres steeplechase national record for the eighth time.

The 27-year-old clocked 8 minutes and 12.48 seconds in a high-quality field late Sunday night, shaving off more than three seconds from his own previous national record of 8:16.21, which he set during the Indian Grand Prix in Thiruvananthapuram in March. Sable finished ahead of the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Benjamin Kigen of Kenya, who ended eighth in 8:17.32.