Avinash Sable breaks own national record for eighth time

Rabat (Morocco), June 6
India’s Avinash Sable finished a creditable fifth at the prestigious Diamond League meet here and in the process shattered his own 3,000 metres steeplechase national record for the eighth time.
The 27-year-old clocked 8 minutes and 12.48 seconds in a high-quality field late Sunday night, shaving off more than three seconds from his own previous national record of 8:16.21, which he set during the Indian Grand Prix in Thiruvananthapuram in March. Sable finished ahead of the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Benjamin Kigen of Kenya, who ended eighth in 8:17.32.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing
All personnel withdrawn from the security will join back by ...
Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case
Former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian has also been na...
Sadhu Singh Dharamsot remained in controversy over serious graft allegations during Amarinder govt
Though dropped from Charanjit Channi-led government over all...
Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it
Illegal felling, scam in transfers, postings, issues that ga...
In a first, ITBP introduces heli-borne operations for women personnel
Will enable their deployment during disaster management task...