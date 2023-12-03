Axar not losing sleep over missing World Cup

PTI

Raipur, December 2

India spinner Axar Patel has admitted that he was upset after missing out on the ODI World Cup at home due to an injury and it took him about a week to get over the disappointment and focus on recovery.

The 29-year-old was part of the Indian team in the run-up to the World Cup but a quadriceps injury during the Asia Cup forced him to sit out, with Ravichandran Ashwin replacing him in the 15-member squad.

“Obviously, you are bound to be (disappointed). The World Cup was in India, but that injury happened. For the first few days, I was thinking about it, not being able to play due to injury,” Axar told reporters after India claimed the T20I series against Australia on Friday.

“But, the team was doing well, so after 5-10 days, I was back to training and was doing my rehab. But, yes, when you are out due to injury and those 5-10 days you are not able to do anything, you do feel a bit bad. After that, I returned to routine life. I was upset, but it happened due to an injury; it’s not in anyone’s hands. It’s part and parcel of the game.”

Eye on T20 World Cup

After missing the ODI World Cup, Axar is eager to be part of the T20 showpiece scheduled to be held in the USA and the West Indies in June next year and said the preparation for the same has already begun.

“Before the T20 World Cup, I don’t think we have a lot of T20 games scheduled, maybe 9-10 matches. So, we have to plan from now and prepare as there is the World Cup in June and then there is the IPL in between, so the planning is going on,” he said.

“All the players have been told about their respective roles, in what position they will play and once Rahul (Dravid) sir is back, there will be a detailed discussion but we know what we have to do in this series, so there is no confusion,” he added. — PTI

Series win a reason to cheer up: Gaikwad Raipur: Dashing opener Ruturaj Gaikwad said India’s “fearless and aggressive” approach helped them secure the series and hoped the triumph would give fans something to cheer about after the ODI World Cup heartbreak. “I think this is something to be happy for everyone after the disappointing loss in the final of the World Cup,” said Gaikwad. “I think it was important for all of us to express ourselves and enjoy the game. I think everyone pretty much took responsibility at every stage. So, we are really happy with the result, but there’s still one match to go.” Asked what the discussion was after the World Cup disappointment, Gaikwad, said: “The discussion was more or less to just be fearless and aggressive and back your instincts at every stage. There were two-three members from the World Cup squad who were with us. There was positive energy in the team.”

