Axar Patel to take over from injured Ravindra Jadeja

PTI

Dubai, September 2

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was today ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup due to a knee injury and Axar Patel will replace him in the squad.

Jadeja had made a significant contribution with the bat in India’s five-wicket win over Pakistan, making 35 crucial runs off 29 balls last Sunday.

The Saurashtra all-rounder did not get to bat against Hong Kong but returned tidy figures with the ball, picking a wicket while conceding only 15 runs from four overs.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Axar Patel as the replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in the ongoing Asia Cup,” the BCCI said. “Ravindra Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team. His replacement, Axar Patel, was earlier named as one of the stand-bys in the squad and will join the team in Dubai soon.”

Patel comes into the tournament having recently played in the ODIs in Zimbabwe. He was also part of the squad for the West Indies and England tours. — PTI

Pak set up Super 4s date with India

Sharjah: Pakistan set up a second showdown against arch-rivals India in as many weeks with a record 155-run win over Hong Kong in a must-win Asia Cup match here today.

Mohammad Rizwan had to work hard for his 78 off 57 balls as Pakistan got a much-needed final flourish to post 193/2. Hong Kong were simply blown away in the chase as the Pakistani attack proved too good for them. Their innings folded up for just 38 in 10.4 overs, sending Pakistan into the Super 4s as the second- placed team from Group A. It was Pakistan’s biggest win in the shortest format.

