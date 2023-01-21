Axelsen, Yamaguchi enter semifinals

PTI

New Delhi, January 20

Two-time world champions Viktor Axelsen and Akane Yamaguchi stayed in contention for second successive titles after progressing to the semifinals of the men’s singles and women’s singles competitions, respectively, at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open here today.

Axelsen, the reigning Olympics champion, advanced to the last-four stage after his opponent Rasmus Gemke suffered a leg injury midway through the opening game and had to be taken off the court in a wheelchair.

World No. 1 Yamaguchi, however, had to toil hard to get across three-time world champion and Rio gold medallist Carolina Marin of Spain 21-17 14-21 21-19 in the day’s first match at the IG stadium here.

World No. 20 Gemke had knocked out defending champion and home favourite Lakshya Sen on Thursday but his winning run came to an abrupt end after he seemed to have lost his footing and fell awkwardly to his right while attempting a return. He was then 8-16 against Axelsen.

“I am gutted. This is not the way I would have wanted to win. He is a good friend and I wish him a speedy recovery,” Axelsen told reporters.