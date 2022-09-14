Babar Azam’s celebrated cover drive gets place in science text book of Pakistan

Chandigarh, September 14
Pakistan’s flamboyant batter Babar Azam has accomplished a significant renown over the past few years. His consistency has been able to keep him at the top in ICC ODI rankings for quite some time now.
Babar’s cover drive is so famed that a question related to him got featured in Class 9 Physics textbook in Pakistan.
The photo of the textbook page has been doing the round across social media platforms.
A question about Babar Azam's cover drive has made it to the Physics syllabus of Class 9 in Pakistan #Cricket pic.twitter.com/QXvH5irBoF— Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) September 14, 2022
In an example of the textbook, tweeted out by a Pakistani journalist Shiraz Hassan, the question can be seen as, “Babar Azam has hit a cover drive by giving kinetic energy of 150j to the ball by his bat. (a) At what speed will the ball go to the boundary if the mass of the ball is 120 g? (b) How much kinetic energy a footballer must impart to a football of mass 450 g to make it move at this speed?
Since being shared, the tweet has garnered over 3,900 likes.
