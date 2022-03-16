Babar Azam’s ton stalls Australia’s victory march in Karachi

Karachi

Babar Azam’s glorious unbeaten 102 kept Pakistan alive but Australia remained on course for victory in the second Test today. Set a record victory target of 506, Pakistan finished Day 4 on 192/2, still 314 behind their target.

Kalyani

I-League: Punjab FC lose, Aizawl FC open account

RoundGlass Punjab FC went down 1-2 to Sreenidi Deccan FC in their I-League match today. Lalliansanga came off the bench for Aizawl FC to play the role of super-sub to full effect as the former champions notched up their first win, defeating Sudeva Delhi FC 2-1.

Vasco

ISL: Rock-solid Kerala hold Jamshedpur 1-1, enter final

Kerala Blasters FC entered the ISL final for the first time since 2016 after playing out a 1-1 draw with Jamshedpur FC and pipping the League Shield winners 2-1 on aggregate in the double-leg semifinals.

Amman

Asian Youth & Jr Boxing C’ships: 39 medals for India

Vishwanath Suresh (48kg) and Vanshaj (63.5kg) clinched gold medals in the men’s youth competition as the Indian contingent concluded its campaign with a whopping 39 medals. — Agencies

Madrid

Benzema, Madrid stay hot

Karim Benzema stayed hot as Real Madrid kept momentum from their epic win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League with a 3-0 victory at Mallorca to extend their Spanish league lead. Benzema scored twice and set up Vinicius Junior’s goal to help give Madrid a 10-point lead over second-placed Sevilla ahead of the clasico against Barcelona on Sunday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Benzema has eight goals in his last five matches in all competitions and comfortably leads the Spanish league’s scoring list with 22. The match ended with concern over his fitness, though, as the French striker had to leave a few minutes from the end with what appeared to be a left leg injury. Madrid, who had already made all five substitutions, also lost forward Rodrygo and left-back Ferland Mendy with injuries ahead of the match against Barcelona.

London

Ray of hope shines over Anfield

Manchester City held a 13-point lead in the English Premier League two months ago. The next time the champions play, they could be in the second place. In the latest twist in the title race, City stumbled against Crystal Palace — again — by drawing 0-0 to give second-placed Liverpool further hope of reeling in Pep Guardiola’s team and reclaiming the biggest prize in the English soccer. AP