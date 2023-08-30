 Babar, Iftikhar power Pakistan to 342/6 against Nepal in Asia Cup opener : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Babar, Iftikhar power Pakistan to 342/6 against Nepal in Asia Cup opener

Babar, Iftikhar power Pakistan to 342/6 against Nepal in Asia Cup opener

Pak skipper decorates his knock of 151 with 14 fours and four sixes

Babar, Iftikhar power Pakistan to 342/6 against Nepal in Asia Cup opener

Pakistan's Babar Azam, right, plays a shot as Nepal's Aasif Sheikh watches during the one-day international cricket match of Asia Cup between Pakistan and Nepal, in Multan, Pakistan, on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. AP/PTI



PTI

Multan, August 30

Skipper Babar Azam hit a delightful 151 while Iftikhar Ahmed smashed his maiden ODI century to power Pakistan to 342 for six against Nepal in the Asia Cup opener here on Wednesday.

Babar (151 off 130) was involved in two crucial partnerships after a sedate start—first stitching 86 runs with Mohammad Rizwan (44 off 50) and then sharing an whirlwind 214 runs for the fifth wicket with Iftikhar (109 not out off 71 balls) to take Pakistan to an imposing total.

Babar decorated his knock with 14 fours and four sixes, while Iftikhar, who was at his destructive best, struck 11 boundaries and four hits over the fence.

This was after Pakistan made an unimpressive start to their innings as they lost both the openers early.

While Fakhar Zaman (14) showed intent initially, he failed to carry on as he was brilliantly caught by a diving Nepal wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh off the bowling of Karan KC in the sixth over.

Pakistan suffered yet another blow soon when Imam-ul-Haq was found short of the crease while attempting a single that was not for the taking. A direct throw from Nepal captain Rohit Paudel ended his innings.

Babar was then joined at the crease by wicket-keeper batter Rizwan and the duo stabilised Pakistan’s innings.

While Babar played the role of an anchor, Rizwan showed his attacking instincts during the 86-run stand for the third wicket which came off 111 balls.

But the start of their partnership was far from rosy as the duo struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking initially with Pakistan reaching 50 in the 12th over.

The Pakistani duo kept the scoreboard ticking with ones and two thereafter and hit the bad balls to the boundary to bring up the team’s 100 in the 22nd over.

Just when he was looking threatening, Rizwan fell to a direct hit at the non-striker’s end by Dipendra Singh Airee in search of a quick single. Rizwan paid the price for not grounding his bat, something not acceptable at the highest level.

While Babar kept one end steady, Salman Agha (5) failed to trouble the scorers much, falling prey to Sandeep Lamichhane.

Babar brought up his fifty with a double in the 29th over.

But Iftikhar’s arrival gave the much-needed boost to Pakistan’s innings as he played aggressively from the onset.

Iftikhar’s approach seemed to have inspired Babar as well as he too opened up his arms thereafter and found the boundaries at will.

Babar brought up his ton off 109 balls in the 42nd over.

The duo, especially Iftikhar, toyed with the Nepalese bowlers as it rained fours and sixes at will from there on. Iftikhar brought up his maiden ton off just 67 balls.

Babar fell just seven runs short of his personal best score.

#Cricket #Nepal #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says staff threatening to go on strike could lose jobs

2
Trending

Time heals everything, Sunny Deol says on mending ties with Shah Rukh Khan

3
Punjab

School teacher arrested for taking Rs 1.16 lakh bribe in Mohali

4
Punjab

15-year-old girl shot dead by stalker in Punjab's Amritsar

5
Delhi

36-year-old Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

6
Trending

In world's first such case, doctors remove 3-inch-long live parasitic worm from Australian woman's brain

7
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann kicks off Punjab games, promises jobs to hockey players

8
Chandigarh

Court dismisses contempt plea against Chandigarh IPS officer

9
India

Rover finds sulphur, hints at oxygen presence

10
World

Google opens access to meeting assistant Duet AI, other Gen AI-enabled tools

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says staff threatening to go on strike could lose their jobs

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says staff threatening to go on strike could lose jobs

Warns the staff working in offices of the deputy commissione...

‘Smile, please’: India’s moon rover Pragyan takes snaps of moon lander Vikram

'Smile, please': India's moon rover Pragyan takes snaps of moon lander Vikram

The image was taken by the Navigation Camera on board the Ro...

China map issue ‘very serious’, PM should speak on it: Rahul Gandhi

China map issue 'very serious', PM should speak on it: Rahul Gandhi

On Monday, Beijing released the 2023 edition of the so-calle...

Lok Sabha panel adopts resolution to revoke Congress leader Adhir Ranjan’s suspension

Lok Sabha panel adopts resolution to revoke Congress leader Adhir Ranjan's suspension

He was named by Speaker Om Birla for ‘unruly conduct’ on Aug...

MP Police register case against Digvijaya Singh over his social media post on Jain temple

MP Police register case against Digvijaya Singh over his social media post on Jain temple

Rajya Sabha member Singh, in a post on August 27 on his offi...


Cities

View All

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann stops speech midway as woman gets up on stage to tie Rakhi

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann stops speech midway as woman gets up on stage to tie Rakhi

BSF seizes 6kg drugs near border in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector

Drug peddler nabbed after brief encounter

Staff shortage affecting work at RTA office; local residents suffer

Austerity or profligacy? Residents not sure about govt’s second cut in discretionary grant

Double parking fee for outside four-wheelers to stay for now in Chandigarh

Double parking fee for outside four-wheelers to stay for now in Chandigarh

Shorter route to airport: DCs of Chandigarh, Mohali conduct physical verification of land

Lalru school lecturer held for graft

Chandigarh: From fresh policy to synthetic turf, sports day brings cheer to athletes

Court dismisses contempt plea against Chandigarh IPS officer

AAP spokesperson pitches Kejriwal as INDIA bloc’s PM face; Atishi says he is not in race

AAP spokesperson pitches Kejriwal as INDIA bloc’s PM face; Atishi says he is not in race

‘Harpreet had spat with some men before being shot,’ says slain Amazon manager’s relative

Delhiites may lose 11.9 years of their lives if pollution persists: Study

36-year-old Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

Police set up help desk to assist G20 delegates in Delhi

International drug racket busted in Jalandhar, two held

International drug racket busted in Jalandhar, two held

Dasuya SHO, ASI caught red-handed taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Mystery shrouds woman’s death

Woman has narrow escape after ex-husband fires at her

ASI gets 5-year rigorous imprisonment in graft case

Opposing civic body action, two brothers set themselves ablaze

Opposing civic body action, two brothers set themselves ablaze

Shoppers throng markets ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Four land in police net for drug peddling

Travel agent’s aide held for taking ‘bribe’

Ward Watch: Civic issues aplenty in Mundian Kalan, nearby areas

Kin held for Nabha woman’s murder

Kin held for Nabha woman’s murder

Floods take toll on 365 roads in Patiala district, losses pegged at Rs 55 cr

Govt Medical College: MBBS, DPharma classes to be shifted to new bldg in a month

Patiala: Eye donation fortnight

Hockey icon remembered