Babar, Iftikhar power Pakistan to huge win against Nepal

PTI

Multan:

Skipper Babar Azam hit a delightful 151 while Iftikhar Ahmed smashed his maiden ODI century as Pakistan thrashed minnows Nepal by 238 runs in the opening match of the Asia Cup here today. Babar and Iftikhar played pivotal roles in powering Pakistan to 342/6 after opting to bat. Babar (151 off 130) was involved in two crucial partnerships after a sedate start — first stitching 86 runs with Mohammad Rizwan (44 off 50) and then sharing a whirlwind 214 runs for the fifth wicket with Iftikhar (109 not out off 71 balls) — to take Pakistan to an imposing total. Babar decorated his knock with 14 fours and four sixes, while Iftikhar, who was at his destructive best, struck 11 boundaries and four hits over the fence. Nepal batters failed to produce any resistance, eventually bundling out for 104 in 23.4 overs. Leg-break bowler Shahdab Khan cleaned up Nepal’s tail to return with impressive figures of 4/27.

