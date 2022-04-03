Babar ton leads Pakistan to ODI series win over Australia

LAHORE: Skipper Babar Azam smashed his second successive hundred as Pakistan thrashed Australia by nine wickets in the final one-dayer to claim a 2-1 series victory on Saturday. The foundation of the win was laid by Pakistan’s fiery pace trio of Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim and Shaheen Afridi who bundled out Australia for 210 inside 42 overs. Agencies

San Antonio (US)

Lahiri shoots 73, makes cut comfortably at Texas Open

India’s Anirban Lahiri had a modest second round of 1-over 73 after a strong start on the first day but it was enough to comfortably make the cut at the Valero Texas Open here. He’s now 3-under for 36 holes as Ryan Palmer leads at 10-under with Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell tied for second at 8-under.

LONDON

EPL: Eriksen on target as Brentford shock Chelsea 4-1

A goal for Christian Eriksen, two from Vitaly Janelt and a late addition from Yoane Wissa earned Brentford a shock 4-1 comeback victory over Chelsea. Meanwhile, Manchester City moved back to the top of the standings with a 2-0 win at Burnley as Liverpool had beaten Watford earlier on Saturday.

Naihati

I-League: Indian Arrows hold Real Kashmir 1-1

Indian Arrows came short of notching up their second win in the I-League as they played out a 1-1 draw against Real Kashmir here today. agencies