'Babluda' taught me how to be passionate about football: Sunil Chhetri

38-year-old Chhetri has 93 goals from 142 matches

Footballer Sunil Chhetri. File photo



PTI

Kolkata, July 29

Paying glowing tributes to Subrata Bhattacharya, football icon Sunil Chhetri on Saturday said it was the former India and Mohun Bagan defender who taught him how to be passionate about the sport.

Indian talisman Chhetri, who began his professional club football under coach Bhattacharya at Mohun Bagan in 2002, was here during the club’s annual day celebrations that also saw the unveiling of Bhattacharya’s autobiography.

“I always heard everyone saying Babluda (Bhattacharya’s pet name) was a top player, he was like this or that. But I was not born then, and there are not many videos of his era. I’m sorry I can’t add much to it,” Chhetri said in his address during the Mohun Bagan Day function.

“But I just want to say one thing: When I first came here to play in 2002, at this very ground, I didn’t know what it meant to play for Mohun Bagan, the club’s legacy, the feeling for the jersey...

“I didn’t know all this. If there was one man who taught me all this, it is this man,” he said pointing at his former coach and now father-in-law, who was sitting behind him on the dais with his wife Lata Bhattacharya and club officials.

“He just told me, in good or bad times, play football, forget everything, just think about football. There are so many things which are good about him...

“But most importantly what I’ve learnt is no matter what, give your best, no matter what play for the club, no matter what play for the jersey. I will never forget that,” added Chhetri, the fourth leading goal-scorer in the world.

The 38-year-old Chhetri has 93 goals from 142 matches to be behind Lionel Messi (103 from 175 matches), Iranian legend Ali Daei (109; 148) and Cristiano Ronaldo (123; 200).

Continuing his praise for Bhattacharya, the Bengaluru FC forward said: “You guys always say ‘Joy Mohun Bagan...” But I know how much you love your club, and feel for your club. Very few people I know who feel for Mohun Bagan, the way he (Bhattacharya) feels,” he signed off.

Bhattacharya’s autobiography is titled “Sholo Anna Bablu” which roughly translates to “full on Bablu,” a play with the word “Sholo Anna,”—for one rupee as well as the former defender’s jersey number during his playing days.

Former footballers Prasun Banerjee, Manoranjan Bhattacharya, Krishnedu Roy, Samaresh Chowdhury among others and club officials of Bagan and East Bengal were present on the occasion.

The main Mohun Bagan Day function will be held on Sunday where former India midfielder Gautam Sarkar will be conferred with the ‘Mohun Bagan Ratna’.

Owing to Muharram on Saturday, actual celebrations were postponed by a day.

