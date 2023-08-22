Back from wilderness

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 21

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul returned to the Indian team, while young Tilak Verma received his maiden ODI call-up as the BCCI today announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup.

Rahul and Iyer had undergone surgeries for thigh and back injuries, respectively, and have not played a competitive match for months. There was speculation that the duo would miss out, however, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said the decision was made to ensure the two senior batters “get enough cricket” before the World Cup.

Tilak Varma’s decent form in T20Is has earned him a spot. PTI

“We still have a month and a half before World Cup. Hopefully they (Iyer and Rahul) will get enough cricket before that,” Agarkar said.

The Asia Cup, which will be hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, will begin on August 30. India will also host Australia for an ODI series before the World Cup in October-November.

It is still not clear, though, whether Rahul will be available for India’s opening match against Pakistan on September 2. “A few important guys are coming back from injuries and I hope all goes well for them. Shreyas has been declared fit, but Rahul has suffered a niggle,” Agarkar said.

“It is a small setback for KL but we are hopeful that will be okay. Rahul plays in the team as a wicketkeeper-batter. Hopefully he will be available from the first game, though we are expecting him to be fit for the second or third game,” the former India pacer added.

Ishan Kishan will be the back-up wicketkeeper, while Sanju Samson has been named as a reserve. Agarkar also clarified that Kishan will be the only back-up option to openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, ruling out Shikhar Dhawan’s chances of a comeback.

“Rohit is not a bad player. Shubman has had a great year, Ishan Kishan as well. Shikhar has been a terrific player for India. At the moment, three guys are doing well,” Agarkar said.

Also making a comeback to the ODI squad after long injury layoffs are Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna. The two pacers have made an impressive return to the national team, picking up four wickets each in the first two matches of India’s ongoing T20I series against Ireland. Varma made the cut after making a great first impression in the shortest format. In his maiden T20I series, the 20-year-old scored 173 runs in five games against West Indies. He finished as India’s top-scorer, with an average of almost 58.

Chahal misses out

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, however, missed out. The selectors have picked Ravindra Jadeja for his all-round skills, and have shown more faith in left-arm bowler Kuldeep Yadav in the wrist spin department. Left-arm orthodox spinner Axar Patel too has been picked for his batting ability.

“He (Chahal) is another terrific performer for India. Sometimes it is the balance of the team or the team combination. Axar (Patel) has done really well and he can bat as well. Kuldeep (Yadav) has had a good run so to fit two wrist spinners is difficult. Kuldeep is ahead of him,” Agarkar said.

Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (reserve)

