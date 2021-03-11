Badminton Asia Championships: Asian glory on Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu's mind as BAC kicks off

Badminton Asia Championships: Asian glory on Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu's mind as BAC kicks off

PV Sindhu, seeded fourth, opens against Pai Yu Po. - File photo

PTI

Manila (Philippines), April 25

The focus will be on two-time Olympics medallist PV Sindhu and World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen when they lead India’s challenge at the Badminton Asia Championships, which begins here tomorrow.

Sen and Sindhu are expected to do well as the duo has been in good form in the run-up to the continental championships, which is returning after a gap of two years due to Covid.

The injured HS Prannoy, however, will be missing the prestigious event. While he will miss out due to a “small injury” sustained on the way to his Swiss Open final, it is a great opportunity for Sen to claim more glory. The 20-year-old has been on a stellar run with title wins at the India Open Super 500 and finals appearance at the German Open and All England Championships.

The fifth-seeded Indian will be eager to win a medal at the senior tournament but it will be easier said than done as he faces China’s Li Shi Feng, a two-time World Junior Championships gold medallist, in his opening round.

Fourth seed Sindhu begins her campaign against Chinese Taipei’s Pai Yu Po. Sindhu is likely to come across fifth-seeded Chinese He Bingjiao in the quarterfinals if she wins the initial rounds.

World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth too has been in good touch though he has not been able to close out some tight matches. The seventh seed will open against Malaysia’s NG Tze Yong.

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal would also be in the spotlight as she looks to claim her fourth medal at the championships. Nehwal has been on a comeback trial after recovering from some nagging injuries. She had skipped the selection trials for the upcoming major events such as Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Uber Cup. The former world No. 1 will look to silence critics when she begins her campaign against South Korea’s Sim Yujin. —

Prannoy pulls out

India’s HS Prannoy pulled out of the Asia Championships due to a “small injury” that he sustained during the Swiss Open in March. Prannoy, who was handed a direct entry to the Asian Games and Thomas Cup due to his good show in the last few international events, is looking to return to action at the Thomas Cup starting in Bangkok on May 8. Prannoy had lost in the final at the Swiss Open. Women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who emerged as winners at the selection trials, also pulled out due to an injury suffered by Gayatri. PTI

