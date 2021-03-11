Badminton Asia Championships : Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty enter Round 2

Manila (Philippines), April 26
India’s top doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty cruised into the second round of the Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) with a straight-game win here today.
The third-seeded duo hardly broke a sweat to register a 21-13 21-9 victory against Thailand’s Apiluk Gaterahong and Natchanon Tulamok in 27 minutes in the men’s doubles.
Rankireddy and Shetty will next lock horns with Japan’s Akiro Koga and Taichi Saito.
Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto also advanced to the second round of the mixed doubles event. The duo got the better of Hong Kong’s Law Cheuk Him and Yeung Nga Ting 21-15 21-17 in 30 minutes.
However, it was the end of the road for the men’s doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala.
Garaga and Panjala fought hard but eventually conceded the first-round tie to Kang Minhyuk and Kim Wonho of South Korea, losing 10-21 21-19 16-21.
