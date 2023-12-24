Badminton Nationals: Chirag, Tanvi storm into final

Guwahati

Chirag Sen fought off a strong challenge from the second-seeded Kiran George, securing a 21-18 21-18 victory as he advanced into the men’s singles final of the 85th Senior National Badminton Championships. Tanvi Sharma beat Isharani Baruah 21-15 20-22 21-14, while Haryana’s Anmol Kharb upset second-seeded Ashmita Chaliha 21-17 21-19.

Mumbai

Ruturaj Gaikwad to report at NCA after fracturing finger

Top-order batter Ruturaj Gaikwad will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after fracturing his finger while Harshit Rana has also been ruled out of India A’s four-day match against South Africa A.

Napier

Consolation win for Bangla in ODI series vs New Zealand

Bangladesh needed only 15 overs with the bat to complete a nine-wicket win over New Zealand in their third ODI of the three-match series today, ending New Zealand’s winning streak in ODIs at home at 17 matches. After rolling New Zealand for 98 in 31.4 overs, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto made an unbeaten 51 to lead Bangladesh to their ODI win over the Kiwis in New Zealand in 19 attempts.

Chennai

PKL: Sunil Kumar leads Pink Panthers to victory

Sunil Kumar and Reza Mirbagheri shone bright as Jaipur Pink Panthers won 25-24 over Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League. Agencies