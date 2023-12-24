Badminton Nationals: Chirag, Tanvi storm into final

Guwahati
Chirag Sen fought off a strong challenge from the second-seeded Kiran George, securing a 21-18 21-18 victory as he advanced into the men’s singles final of the 85th Senior National Badminton Championships. Tanvi Sharma beat Isharani Baruah 21-15 20-22 21-14, while Haryana’s Anmol Kharb upset second-seeded Ashmita Chaliha 21-17 21-19.
Mumbai
Ruturaj Gaikwad to report at NCA after fracturing finger
Top-order batter Ruturaj Gaikwad will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after fracturing his finger while Harshit Rana has also been ruled out of India A’s four-day match against South Africa A.
Napier
Consolation win for Bangla in ODI series vs New Zealand
Bangladesh needed only 15 overs with the bat to complete a nine-wicket win over New Zealand in their third ODI of the three-match series today, ending New Zealand’s winning streak in ODIs at home at 17 matches. After rolling New Zealand for 98 in 31.4 overs, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto made an unbeaten 51 to lead Bangladesh to their ODI win over the Kiwis in New Zealand in 19 attempts.
Chennai
PKL: Sunil Kumar leads Pink Panthers to victory
Sunil Kumar and Reza Mirbagheri shone bright as Jaipur Pink Panthers won 25-24 over Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League. Agencies
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iranian drone ‘attack’ hit chemical tanker off near India: Pentagon
The incident took place 200 nautical miles from the coast of...
Retired police officer shot dead by militants in J-K’s Baramulla
Mohammad Shafi was shot inside a mosque early today
Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway
Police struggling to regulate the traffic
No offence under SC/ST Act if abuse is not in public: Allahabad High Court
The court makes the observation while quashing a case agains...
Only vehicles with GPS to ferry minor minerals: National Green Tribunal
Directions issued during hearing on illegal mining in Araval...