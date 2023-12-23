Badminton Nationals: Top seeds Sen, Kashyap ousted

Chennai: Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lakshya Sen and women’s top seed Aakarshi Kashyap were knocked out in the quarterfinals of the ongoing National Badminton Championships here today. While top-seeded Sen began the day with a win over Abhishek Saini 21-23 21-12 24-22 in the pre-quarterfinals, he lost 21-15 10-21 21-17 to Bharat Raghav. Kashyap was defeated by Tanvi Sharma 21-15 22-20.

Tarouba (Trinidad)

West Indies win T20 series vs England after tense match

West Indies held their nerve in the last over to beat world champions England and win their T20I series 3-2. England, defending a measly 132 all out, bowled brilliantly at the death to raise the tension and earn a glimmer of hope at Brian Lara Stadium. But Shai Hope hit a winning six as West Indies made 133/6 and won by four wickets with four balls to spare.

New Delhi

Sift, Rhythm win again in national shooting trials

Sift Kaur Samra and Rhythm Sangwan became the third and fourth shooters to win both the ongoing national selection trials matches when they registered victories in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions and women’s 25m pistol competitions today. agencies

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#CWG 2022 #Lakshya Sen