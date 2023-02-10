Bagan play out goalless draw with Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur: A dominant ATK Mohun Bagan failed to utilise the chances that came their way as they played out a goalless draw against Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League match. ATK moved up to fourth place in the standings but remained just three points clear of the sixth-placed team.

RABAT

Real ease past Al Ahly to reach Club World Cup final

Real Madrid reached the Club World Cup final after goals from Vinicius Jr, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Sergio Arribas secured a 4-1 win over Egypt’s Al Ahly. In Saturday’s final, Real will face Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal, who shocked South American champions Flamengo 3-2 in the first semifinal.

Manchester

Sancho helps United fight back for draw with Leeds

Substitute Jadon Sancho’s first goal since September earned Manchester United a thrilling 2-2 draw with Leeds United in the Premier League as the hosts came back from two goals down to salvage a point.

Kozhikode

RoundGlass Punjab join Sreenidi on top of table

RoundGlass Punjab beat Gokulam Kerala 2-1 in an ill-tempered match to join Sreenidi Deccan at the top of the I-League table. agencies