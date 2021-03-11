Bahrain Para Badminton: Bhagat, Dhillon bag gold

New Delhi: Paralympics champion Pramod Bhagat secured two gold medals to lead the Indian badminton team’s medal rush at the Bahrain Para Badminton International in Manama. Bhagat received a walkover from England’s Daniel Bethell in the men’s singles SL3 final, while he paired up with Manisha Ramdass to win the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 class gold. Tarun Dhillon also won a gold after beating South Korea’s Shin Kyung Hwan 21-9 21-9 in the men’s singles SL4 final.
Evian Les Bains (France)
Bogey-free round sees Aditi end 20th, Tvesa 45th
India’s Aditi Ashok and Tvesa Malik ended tied-20th and tied-45th, respectively, in the final round of the Jabra Ladies Open. Aditi shot a bogey-free 69, while Tvesa shot a 6-over 77.
Paris
Mbappe to stay at PSG after rejecting Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe is set to stay at Paris Saint-Germain after again turning down the chance to join Real Madrid. The France forward has agreed to a three-year contract extension that is close to being signed.
New Delhi
Modi hosts glorious Deaflympics contingent
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted India’s Deaflympics contingent which produced its best-ever performance in the event held in Brazil from May 1 to 15. “I will never forget the interaction with our champions who have brought pride and glory for India at the Deaflympics,” Modi had tweeted. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
To tame inflation, Centre slashes petrol price by Rs 9.50, diesel by Rs 7
Asks states to follow suit | Will ensure ease of living: PM ...
Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack
Officials say dismissed cop, from whose residence AK-47 was ...
Anthony Albanese elected Australia’s leader in complex poll result
It remains unclear whether Albanese’s party could form a maj...
Quad discussing Indo-Pacific Economic Framework: Foreign Secretary Kwatra
Plays down reports that Quad is planning to expand to includ...