Bahrain Para Badminton: Bhagat, Dhillon bag gold

New Delhi: Paralympics champion Pramod Bhagat secured two gold medals to lead the Indian badminton team’s medal rush at the Bahrain Para Badminton International in Manama. Bhagat received a walkover from England’s Daniel Bethell in the men’s singles SL3 final, while he paired up with Manisha Ramdass to win the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 class gold. Tarun Dhillon also won a gold after beating South Korea’s Shin Kyung Hwan 21-9 21-9 in the men’s singles SL4 final.

Evian Les Bains (France)

Bogey-free round sees Aditi end 20th, Tvesa 45th

India’s Aditi Ashok and Tvesa Malik ended tied-20th and tied-45th, respectively, in the final round of the Jabra Ladies Open. Aditi shot a bogey-free 69, while Tvesa shot a 6-over 77.

Paris

Mbappe to stay at PSG after rejecting Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe is set to stay at Paris Saint-Germain after again turning down the chance to join Real Madrid. The France forward has agreed to a three-year contract extension that is close to being signed.

New Delhi

Modi hosts glorious Deaflympics contingent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted India’s Deaflympics contingent which produced its best-ever performance in the event held in Brazil from May 1 to 15. “I will never forget the interaction with our champions who have brought pride and glory for India at the Deaflympics,” Modi had tweeted. Agencies