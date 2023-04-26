BAI calls for trials to pick Asiad team

New Delhi: The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has decided to conduct a selection trial at Moinabad, Telangana, from May 4 to 7 to pick the team for the upcoming Asian Games. Double Olympics medallist PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, the men's pairing of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and the women's combination of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have been selected directly for the Asian Games "based on their placing in the BWF Top-20 as on April 18." Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen and B Sai Praneeth are among the nine men's singles players who will have to fight it out in the trials. In the women's singles, Saina Nehwal and Unnati Hooda will be among the shuttlers who will have to grind it out in the three-day trials.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95
Held record 5 terms as Punjab CM, also served as Union Agric...
Singapore executes citizen for trafficking 1kg cannabis
Singapore executed 11 people last year and says the death pe...
India, China to take up LAC standoff at SCO meet sidelines
Beijing says both sides have agreed to speed up settlement o...