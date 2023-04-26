BAI calls for trials to pick Asiad team

PTI

New Delhi: The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has decided to conduct a selection trial at Moinabad, Telangana, from May 4 to 7 to pick the team for the upcoming Asian Games. Double Olympics medallist PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, the men's pairing of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and the women's combination of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have been selected directly for the Asian Games "based on their placing in the BWF Top-20 as on April 18." Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen and B Sai Praneeth are among the nine men's singles players who will have to fight it out in the trials. In the women's singles, Saina Nehwal and Unnati Hooda will be among the shuttlers who will have to grind it out in the three-day trials.