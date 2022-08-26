Bairstow takes over from bowlers

MANCHESTER, August 25

Jonny Bairstow led England to within 40 runs of South Africa’s first innings total, with seven wickets in hand, on the first day of the second Test at Old Trafford today.

England were 111/3 at the close of play with Bairstow on 38 not out and opener Zak Crawley playing a crucial supporting role on 17 from 77 balls. The fourth wicket partnership of 68 put England in a promising position after they had struggled early on, left at 43/3 after Joe Root was dismissed for nine.

South Africa had been bowled out for 151 after losing five wickets before lunch, with England’s James Anderson and Stuart Broad picking up three wickets apiece.

After such a low total, the tourists, who lead the three Test series 1-0, knew they needed to deliver with the ball and they enjoyed some early success when Alex Lees edged Lungi Ngidi to keeper Kyle Verreynne.

Anrich Nortje’s pace was too much for Ollie Pope who was clean bowled by a delivery which nipped back off the seam. Kagiso Rabada then claimed the prize scalp of Root.

Brief scores: South Africa 151 (Rabada 36; Anderson 3/32, Broad 3/37); England 111 for 3 (Bairstow 38*; Ngidi 1/20). — Reuters