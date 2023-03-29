Bajaj shoots 65 , lies 2nd in KGA Challenge

Bengaluru, March 28
India’s Divyanshu Bajaj today holed an ace en route a fine 7-under 65 to lie one shot behind leader Michael Hirmer of Germany after the opening round of the KGA Challenge, the second of the two-week Indian swing of the European Challenge.
It was not just Bajaj, young southpaw Kartik Sharma and Mari Muthu shot a 6-under 66 each to be placed tied-5th as Aman Raj, who was in the top-10 last week, and Khalin Joshi shot 4-under 68s.
While Om Prakash Chouhan, who played a stunning final round to win the Black Bull Challenge last week, now has a card on the Challenge Tour, a win in the $300,000 event will go a long way in contending for the PGTI Order of Merit, the winner of which gets a card to the main DP World Tour.
