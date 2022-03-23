Bajrang, Amit Saroha get TOPS funding

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 22

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC), which clears the TOPS funding of India’s elite and developmental athletes, has cleared financial assistance to Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and para-athlete Amit Saroha.

Bajrang went to participate in the Yasar Dogu Ranking series in Istanbul but missed the tournament due to an injury. He proceeded to train for the 18-day camp in Iran. Bajrang was accompanied by his coach Sujeet Mann. The MOC today cleared the expenses of Rs 6.16 lakh incurred on the training trip.

The MOC also approved Rs 2.45 lakh sought by Amit Saroha as fee towards the employment of physiotherapist Ankit Rahodia till the 2022 Para Asian Games.

Bajrang, now fit, will be seen in the selection trials scheduled for March 24 for the Senior Asian Wrestling Championship to be held in Mongolia in April.

“Whatever tournament comes until Paris, I’m going to give my best performance and my aim is to change the colour of my medal in Paris 2024,” Bajrang said in a statement.

The women’s trials will be held at the SAI training centre in Lucknow on March 25.