Bajrang Punia grabs bronze, Aman strikes gold

Almaty, June 5
Bajrang Punia claimed a bronze medal even as Aman won his first gold medal at the senior level with a commanding show in the 57kg competition at the Bolat Turlykhanov Cup here today.
Bajrang struggled in his opening bout of the 65kg category, losing 3-5 to Uzbekistan’s Abbos Rakhmonov.
Rakhmonov reached the final, giving the 28-year-old Indian the opportunity to fight for a bronze. In the bronze medal playoff, Bajrang beat Kazkahstan’s Rifat Saibotalov 7-0.
Aman, who trains with Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya, began with a 15-12 win over Meirambek Kartbay. He followed that up with a win by technical superiority over Abdymalik Karachov. In the final, he edged out Kazakhstan’s Merey Bazarbayev 10-9 to stay unbeaten in the five-wrestler category to claim gold. It was Aman’s third medal this season, having won a silver and bronze each.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence Acquisition Council okays 8 new warships for Navy, special vehicles for Army
Next generation corvettes are part of Indian Navy’s ongoing ...
Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pakistan for criticism
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Musk says he may walk away from his $44 billion Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided
This is the first time Elon Musk has threatened to walk away...
Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house
Video shows some people getting their pictures clicked with ...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect Devendra alias Kala from Haryana; '2 killers had stayed with him'
Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad