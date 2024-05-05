 Wrestler Bajrang Punia said no to dope sample, suspended; Paris berth at stake : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Wrestler Bajrang Punia said no to dope sample, suspended; Paris berth at stake

Wrestler Bajrang Punia said no to dope sample, suspended; Paris berth at stake

NADA’s order came in the wake of Punia’s failure to submit his urine sample during selection trials in Sonepat on March 10

Wrestler Bajrang Punia said no to dope sample, suspended; Paris berth at stake

In a decision that threatens to end wrestler Bajrang Punia’s bid for Paris Olympics, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has provisionally suspended him.



Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, May 4

In a decision that threatens to end wrestler Bajrang Punia’s bid for Paris Olympics, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has provisionally suspended him. NADA’s order came in the wake of Punia’s failure to submit his urine sample during selection trials in Sonepat on March 10.

Raised concerns over ‘expired’ kits

  • Punia released a video alleging expired dope collection kits a couple of months ago
  • He then disobeyed dope control officer’s order on sample during trials in Sonepat

“With subject to paragraph 4:1:2 below and in accordance with article 7.4 of the NADR 2021, you are immediately provisionally suspended from participation in any competition or activity prior to the final decision reached at a hearing in this matter,” NADA said in its communication dated April 23. If the charges stay, Punia, who won bronze at Tokyo Olympics, will be barred from selection trials scheduled to be held sometime next month. As of now, no Indian has won a quota in the 65kg category. Sujeet Kalkal will represent India at the World Qualifiers scheduled to begin in Istanbul from May 9.

Interestingly, the suspension letter was marked to the now defunct ad hoc committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), instead of the federation that has been recognised by the United World Wrestling (UWW).

Punia, who had put out a video alleging expired dope collection kits a couple of months ago, refused to comply with the dope control officer’s order on the pretext that NADA officials were yet to respond to his concerns. The dope collector officer’s report mentioned he left despite being told that the refusal would lead to a notice for anti-doping rule violations.

“Punia, surrounded by his supporters, continuously repeated his statement and immediately left the venue refusing to give dope sample,” the DCO’s report said.

Punia has been asked to send a written explanation by May 7 for refusing to provide his urine sample along with supporting documents. “If you do accept the consequences, the case will be resolved without further disciplinary proceedings, subject to the right of appeal. If you disagree, the matter will be referred for adjudication to the anti-doping disciplinary panel,” the letter said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bajrang Punia #Sonepat


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Here is all about 3 Punjabi youth held in Canada for Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar’s killing

2
Delhi

Former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely, 4 others join BJP

3
Chandigarh

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to remove protesters from Chandigarh-Mohali road

4
India Explainer

Lok Sabha election: Will Prajwal Revanna controversy affect BJP prospects in Karnataka

5
Lok Sabha Elections

After Surat and Indore, Congress Puri LS candidate Sucharita Mohanty returns party ticket

6
Himachal

President Murmu arrives in Shimla, welcomed by Himachal Governor, CM

7
India

Karnataka sex scandal: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna taken into custody by SIT in kidnapping case

8
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

9
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

10
Sports

Wrestler Bajrang Punia said no to dope sample, suspended; Paris berth at stake

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing

Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing

Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was shot dead outside a gurdwara...

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

Day after 3 arrests, S Jaishankar terms such incidents their...

Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

Tose arrested have been identified as Karanpreet Singh (28),...

Attack on IAF convoy in J-K’s Poonch: Massive search operation under way to trace terrorists in Surankote area

Attack on IAF convoy in J-K’s Poonch: Massive search operation under way to trace terrorists in Surankote area

Terrorists are believed to have fled into a forest after the...

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

Balwinder Kaur was part of a jatha of Kisan Mazdoor Sanghars...


Cities

View All

Residents, NGOs unite in protest against life-threatening effects of Tung Dhab drain

Residents, NGOs unite in protest against life-threatening effects of Tung Dhab drain

Health employees seek exemption from poll duty

Manch puts development agenda before Amritsar Lok Sabha candidates

In ‘Vote Kar Amritsar’ campaign, residents light lamps at Town Hall

LS candidates take to social media platforms as traditional methods of canvassing take a back seat

Moosewala’s family backs Congress candidate

Sidhu Moosewala’s family backs Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder

SC stays High Court order on removing protesters from UT-Mohali road

SC stays High Court order on removing protesters from UT-Mohali road

UT heritage items no antiquity or art treasure under law: ASI

Morning walker falls prey to stray dog at Leisure Valley

PL Varma: Soul of Chandigarh

Tewari renews open debate challenge, Tandon hits back

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP candidates file nominations

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP candidates file nominations

Chandni Chowk Congress nominee submits papers

Speculation rife Lovely may replace Harsh in East Delhi

Auto-rickshaw driver injured as signboard falls on him

Five arrested for murder

INDIA VOTES 2024: Once foes, Chaudhary, Rinku share stage

Once foes, Vikramjit Chaudhary, Sushil Rinku share stage

Blocked sewer inconveniences residents, commuters

Gangster arrested for killing kabaddi player

PCMS doctors go on strike in Kapurthala govt hospitals

Jalandhar: Free books distributed

INDIA VOTES 2024: All 2,919 polling stations equipped with assured minimum facilities in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: All 2,919 polling stations equipped with assured minimum facilities in Ludhiana district

It’s Congress vs rest in Punjab, says Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Congress’s Amethi pick Kishori Lal Sharma has Ludhiana roots, joined Gandhis in 1980s

Residents oppose setting up of liquor vend on Jassian Road

Use cow cess to tackle stray cattle menace: Ludhiana residents to MC

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

Farmer dies during protest against BJP’s Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur, blame game begins

Fourth National Yogasana Training Programme ends

SAD candidate NK Sharma condoles farmer’s death

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure