Wrestler Bajrang Punia said no to dope sample, suspended; Paris berth at stake

Vinayak Padmadeo
New Delhi, May 4
In a decision that threatens to end wrestler Bajrang Punia’s bid for Paris Olympics, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has provisionally suspended him. NADA’s order came in the wake of Punia’s failure to submit his urine sample during selection trials in Sonepat on March 10.
Raised concerns over ‘expired’ kits
- Punia released a video alleging expired dope collection kits a couple of months ago
- He then disobeyed dope control officer’s order on sample during trials in Sonepat
“With subject to paragraph 4:1:2 below and in accordance with article 7.4 of the NADR 2021, you are immediately provisionally suspended from participation in any competition or activity prior to the final decision reached at a hearing in this matter,” NADA said in its communication dated April 23. If the charges stay, Punia, who won bronze at Tokyo Olympics, will be barred from selection trials scheduled to be held sometime next month. As of now, no Indian has won a quota in the 65kg category. Sujeet Kalkal will represent India at the World Qualifiers scheduled to begin in Istanbul from May 9.
Interestingly, the suspension letter was marked to the now defunct ad hoc committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), instead of the federation that has been recognised by the United World Wrestling (UWW).
Punia, who had put out a video alleging expired dope collection kits a couple of months ago, refused to comply with the dope control officer’s order on the pretext that NADA officials were yet to respond to his concerns. The dope collector officer’s report mentioned he left despite being told that the refusal would lead to a notice for anti-doping rule violations.
“Punia, surrounded by his supporters, continuously repeated his statement and immediately left the venue refusing to give dope sample,” the DCO’s report said.
Punia has been asked to send a written explanation by May 7 for refusing to provide his urine sample along with supporting documents. “If you do accept the consequences, the case will be resolved without further disciplinary proceedings, subject to the right of appeal. If you disagree, the matter will be referred for adjudication to the anti-doping disciplinary panel,” the letter said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing
Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was shot dead outside a gurdwara...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops
Day after 3 arrests, S Jaishankar terms such incidents their...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record
Tose arrested have been identified as Karanpreet Singh (28),...
Attack on IAF convoy in J-K’s Poonch: Massive search operation under way to trace terrorists in Surankote area
Terrorists are believed to have fled into a forest after the...
'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala
Balwinder Kaur was part of a jatha of Kisan Mazdoor Sanghars...