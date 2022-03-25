Bajrang Punia secures spot for Asian Championships

Bajrang Punia secures spot for Asian Championships

Bajrang Punia prevailed 4-2 against Rohit to secure his place in the Indian team for the Asian Championships. file

PTI

New Delhi, March 24

Taking the mat for the first time since winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia was far from his dominant best as he just about managed to prevail 4-2 against Rohit to secure his place in the Indian team for the Asian Championships.

The national federation put Bajrang, Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia directly in the finals, a move which did not amuse other competing wrestlers and their coaches.

Eventually all three made the Indian team for the Asian Championships, starting April 19 in Mongolia. Ravi (57kg) got a walkover from Aman, who chose not to compete after developing stiff back following four tough bouts. Deepak (86kg) beat Vinod 6-0 in an ill-tempered final, which ended when the latter was given a third caution.

Bajrang, who had planned to compete in a couple of ranking series events to start his season but could not due to a left-knee issue, was not sharp and was perhaps surprised by the aggression of his opponent.

Rohit went 2-0 up but Bajrang logged four points just before the end of first period. Bajrang defended his lead despite Rohit’s all-out effort.

“This was my first bout after the Olympics,” Bajrang said. “It takes time to get that sharpness when you go to the mat after so many months. After my injury, I did my rehab on my own, I did not have a personal physio with me, otherwise I could have recovered early,” he added.

“Overall, I am happy with my performance considering that I competed after eight months. I felt good,” he added.

The 28-year-old had injured his left knee during the national camp in January. He had trained in Iran before returning to the country.

Meanwhile, intense competition was witnessed in the 74kg category, with Yash Tushir emerging the winner.

Yash, the junior World Championships bronze medal winner, moved to 8-4 before pinning Pritam, the reigning national champion. Mangal (61kg), Naveen (70kg), Gourav Baliyan (79kg), Satywart Kadiyan (97kg) also booked their spots in the national freestyle team. — PTI

Nisha, Geeta barred from trials

Sending out a stern message that indiscipline will not be tolerated, the Wrestling Federation of India has barred 10 women wrestlers, including U-23 World Championships bronze medallist Nisha Dahiya, from competing in the trials for the upcoming Asia Championship. The barred wrestlers either did not report for the national camp in Lucknow or left after just two days. The other wrestlers barred from the trials are Honey Kumari (50kg), Ankush (53kg), Anju (55kg), Raman (55kg), Geeta Phogat (59kg), Bhateri (65kg), Priyanka (65kg), Naina (68kg) and Pooja (76kg).

“We will ask for an explanation from the wrestlers why they are not taking the national camp seriously. Missing out on a chance to compete in a tournament like Asian Championship will certainly teach them a lesson,” WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said. “Our second line is pretty strong, so we can take these tough steps to ensure discipline at the national camp. We don’t want to hurt chances of good wrestlers but they need to understand that they can’t take things for granted,” he added.

The WFI has a reason to feel worried since at least four Indian wrestlers, including two at the cadet level, have been caught for doping since 2016. For each offence during an international tournament, the WFI had to shell out 20,000 Swiss Francs as fine to the global governing body of the game — United World Wrestling (UWW). “We want our wrestlers to train at the camp so that the wrestlers do not even think of taking any banned substance,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

4 IAF officials under lens over missile 'misfire'

2
Punjab

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks Rs 1 lakh crore aid for reviving growth

4
Nation

Pathak, Chadha, Harbhajan Singh among 5 elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Punjab

5
World

Amid eastern Ladakh row, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang arrives in India on unannounced visit

6
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu targets Arvind Kejriwal over 2015 sacrilege issue

7
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma disrupts Virat’s efforts to fix a common problem that we face in our households. Watch

8
Punjab

PM Modi meets eminent Sikh personalities and intellectuals

9
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma show to go off air briefly, check out why

10
J & K

J&K Pandits move Supreme Court over 'genocide'

Don't Miss

View All
Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue
Nation

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue

Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter
Trending

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’
Trending

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year
Delhi

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Punjabis seek to curb lavish social gatherings
Punjab

Punjabis in Haryana seek to curb lavish social gatherings

Top Stories

Yogi Adityanath takes oath as UP Chief Minister for second time

Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM; Maurya, Pathak to be deputy CMs

Current situation a work in progress, at slower pace than desirable; discussions aimed at expediting process: Jaishankar

Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety

Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...

Calcutta High court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case

Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case

Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7

Bhagwant Mann says received complaint on anti-corruption action helpline, told authorities to investigate

Bhagwant Mann says received complaint on anti-corruption action helpline, told authorities to investigate

Tweets to this effect

Cities

View All

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

Fruit growers rue shortage of power for irrigation

World TB Day: 26L people contract TB in India every year, reveals study

Amritsar West: 'People's love pushed me to join politics to serve in a better way'

IndiGo's direct flight from Amritsar to Lucknow from March 27

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Chandigarh Administration to invite bids to decide charging rates

Chandigarh: PGI contractual staff on strike today

Ensure dignified living for mentally ill: Dr Simmi Waraich

Punjab and Haryana High Court restrains PGI workers' union from proceeding on strike

Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

Govt introduces Delhi civic bodies merger Bill in Lok Sabha amid opposition protest

Court denies bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid for 2020 Delhi riots

Phone call made from PMO to state election commissioner to defer MCD polls, claims Kejriwal

Upload ‘The Kashmir Files’ on YouTube: Kejriwal to BJP MLAs seeking movie be made tax-free

Spate of plaints from city on anti-graft helpline

Spate of plaints from Jalandhar on anti-graft helpline

Glimpses of mini India at Crafts Bazaar in Hoshiarpur

NCLP teachers allege no salaries for 27 months, protest outside DC office

'Govt must pay dues of sugarcane farmers'

FIR filed against Hamilton group MD Sabarwal

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

Huge traffic jam on Ferozepur Road as GADVASU students, parents hold protest

One fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Don't use modified silencers, police warn Enfield riders

Ludhiana MC plans Rs 1,034-cr budget for 2022-23

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Encyclopedia of the Sikh literature: Punjabi University yet to correct mistakes in 'Mahan Kosh'

HC Judge inspects Patiala District Courts, Central Jail

Patiala: Canal-based drinking water supply project still underway

Rajpura girl adjudged third