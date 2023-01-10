Wales and Los Angeles FC winger Gareth Bale bids adieu

London, January 9
Wales and Los Angeles FC winger Gareth Bale said today he had decided to end his playing career at the age of 33. Bale played a Wales record of 111 games for his country and was a five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid. He helped the Welsh reach the 2016 and 2020 Euros before leading them in their first World Cup since 1958 at Qatar 2022.
“After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football,” Bale said on Twitter.
After a successful stint with Tottenham Hotspur, Bale was signed by Real Madrid for a fee reported by British media as a world record of ^100 million. — Reuters
