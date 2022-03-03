BAM College win Principal Harbhajan football title

Chandigarh: BAM Khalsa College, Garhshankar, won the 59th All India Principal Harbhajan Singh Memorial Football Tournament (college category) at SGGS Khalsa College, Mahilpur. The Garhshankar outfit registered a 4-0 win over DAV College, Phagwara, to claim the title. Delhi FC beat Khalsa Warriors 1-0 to win the club category final, while Minerva FC defeated SBBS FA, Khiala, 2-1 to win the academy category final.

Bambolim

ISL: Hyderabad FC qualify for maiden semis with 2-1 win

Hyderabad FC qualified for their maiden semifinals with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters in an entertaining Indian Super League match here today.

Amman (Jordan)

Pal wins 1st round of Asian Youth & Jr Boxing C’ships

Indian boxer Krrish Pal opened the country’s campaign on a winning note at the 2022 ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships, beating Uzbekistan’s Sobirjon Tastanov in the first round of 46kg junior boys’ category in Amman, Jordan today. The Chandigarh boxer notched up a 4-1 win in a hard-fought contest over his Uzbekistan rival. Agencies